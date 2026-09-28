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What to know about the sexual assault case filed against Cornell University

WBUR
Published September 28, 2026 at 12:02 PM EDT
People walk on the campus of Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. (Seth Wenig/AP)
Seth Wenig/AP
People walk on the campus of Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. (Seth Wenig/AP)

New York prosecutors are reopening a criminal investigation into a sexual assault case that allegedly took place at Cornell University in 2024. This comes after the female student at the center of the case filed a civil lawsuit against Cornell University and several other people, including seven members of the Chi Phi fraternity, which has since been barred from the campus.

The student, identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe, alleges the men drugged and sexually assaulted her for several hours at the chapter’s fraternity house and invited other fraternity members to join the assault.

Host Peter O’Dowd gets the latest from Cereese Qusba, senior editor at the independent student newspaper, The Cornell Daily Sun.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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