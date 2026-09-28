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'Cornell Daily Sun' reporting brought light to alleged campus assault

NPR | By Mia Venkat,
Juana SummersSarah Handel
Published September 28, 2026 at 5:42 PM EDT

Sophia Dasser, editor-in-chief at The Cornell Daily Sun, talks with NPR's Juana Summers about an alleged 2024 gang rape at Cornell and the campus fallout.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Mia Venkat
See stories by Mia Venkat
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a host of NPR's All Things Considered.
See stories by Juana Summers
Sarah Handel

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