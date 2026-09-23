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China's Xi Jinping to meet with Trump at White House this week

NPR | By Rob Schmitz
Published September 23, 2026 at 4:44 AM EDT

As China's Xi Jinping meets with President Trump at the White House on Thursday. Talks will touch on Iran and how Beijing is circumventing U.S. sanctions.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin.
See stories by Rob Schmitz

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