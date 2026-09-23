China's Xi Jinping to meet with Trump at White House this week
As China's Xi Jinping meets with President Trump at the White House on Thursday. Talks will touch on Iran and how Beijing is circumventing U.S. sanctions.
Copyright 2026 NPR
As China's Xi Jinping meets with President Trump at the White House on Thursday. Talks will touch on Iran and how Beijing is circumventing U.S. sanctions.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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