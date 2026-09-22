RFK Jr.'s ethics disclosure reveals free travel and hefty book advances
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s latest financial disclosure reveals he accepted free flights to Fiji and Greece and lucrative book advances.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s latest financial disclosure reveals he accepted free flights to Fiji and Greece and lucrative book advances.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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