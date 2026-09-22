© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR today and your gift will be matched $1 for $1!

RFK Jr.'s ethics disclosure reveals free travel and hefty book advances

NPR | By Sydney Lupkin
Published September 22, 2026 at 4:46 PM EDT

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s latest financial disclosure reveals he accepted free flights to Fiji and Greece and lucrative book advances.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Sydney Lupkin
Sydney Lupkin is the pharmaceuticals correspondent for NPR, where she has reported on accelerated drug approvals whose confirmatory trials were overdue, Operation Warp Speed contract accountability, and the ripple effects of obesity drug shortages
See stories by Sydney Lupkin

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.