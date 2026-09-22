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Pandemic treaty negotiations are at an impasse

NPR | By Jonathan Lambert
Published September 22, 2026 at 4:50 PM EDT

In May 2025, many countries signed a pandemic treaty aimed at avoiding some of the mistakes of the COVID-19 pandemic. But countries are still negotiating the heart of the treaty.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Jonathan Lambert
Jonathan Lambert is a correspondent for NPR's Science Desk, where he covers global health.
See stories by Jonathan Lambert

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