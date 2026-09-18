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True or false: Trump's name is now on the Kennedy Center. The quiz has the answer

NPR | By Holly J. Morris
Published September 18, 2026 at 5:01 AM EDT
From left: Macklemore, Kim Kardashian, Celine Dion.
Morgan Hancock/Getty Images; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue; Thomas Samson/AFP via Getty Images
From left: Macklemore, Kim Kardashian, Celine Dion.

The world made it to another Friday without an AI apocalypse, so here's the quiz! See you next week … maybe.

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Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team.
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