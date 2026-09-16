Casey Newton and Kevin Roose partner with NPR to launch 'Machine Gods'

WASHINGTON, D.C. — NPR today announced that technology journalists Kevin Roose and Casey Newton are bringing their newest venture, Machine Gods, to NPR. The new video-first show hosted by Roose, formerly of The New York Times, and Newton, founder of Platformer, will dive deep into the defining consumer, enterprise and policy conversations of the artificial intelligence era.

This major programming acquisition comes just months after Nadine Zylstra joined NPR as Chief Content Officer, kicking off a bold new era of content strategy for the network. The show will debut on the NPR app, YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts this October, and will be available as a radio program on the NPR Member station network in early 2027.

Building on the hosts' success with Hard Fork, chronicling the rapidly shifting global technological landscape, Machine Gods will run twice weekly on NPR podcast feeds and give public media audiences access to the leaders actively shaping the future of technology, in conversations across audio and video platforms.

Zylstra highlighted the creative energy behind the partnership, a natural extension of how NPR is evolving its content to meet this moment: "Kevin and Casey are two of the sharpest, most trusted voices covering the technology shaping our world. Bringing their extraordinary reporting and dynamic rapport to NPR is a huge win for our audiences and represents an exciting, strategic expansion of our digital slate, ensuring public media remains the premier destination for smart, deeply human stories."

"AI is the biggest story of our lifetimes, and most of the coverage is either cheerleading or doomsaying," said co-host Kevin Roose. "Casey and I are building a show for people who want to know what is actually happening with AI, and partnering with NPR will let us reach smart, engaged audiences at a scale no tech podcast has ever had."

The launch marks a new chapter for the hosts as they pioneer an independent, comprehensive media venture. Reflecting on the decision to build this new property in partnership with NPR, Casey Newton said, "When you build an independent tech publication, there's always a temptation to retreat behind a paywall or talk exclusively to insiders. What sold us on NPR is its public-service mission. We get to bring sharp, independent reporting on AI to millions of people for free, right where they already listen."

The debut of Machine Gods captures a significant cultural moment, aligning closely with the October 6, 2026, release of Roose's highly anticipated new book, The AGI Chronicles. By combining investigative reporting, nuanced debate, and trusted expertise, the show promises to help the public navigate the radical uncertainty and societal impact of artificial intelligence. Production of the show will be based in San Francisco, bringing the pulse of the tech industry directly to NPR's national audience.

Kevin Roose and Casey Newton's audio work is represented by UTA.

Alongside Machine Gods, NPR is expanding its fall lineup with two new shows:

Your Turn with Allison Aubrey will launch mid-October, in partnership with NPR Member station WBUR. Hosted by veteran NPR correspondent Allison Aubrey, Your Turn is a roadmap to reimagine midlife, blending compelling narratives, the latest research and wisdom into a show that will help listeners step into an exciting "third turn," and discover the opportunities that lie ahead in the next stretch of life.

"We could not be more excited to partner with our Member station WBUR in Boston to bring Allison's decades of experience as NPR Health & Science Correspondent to this new show," said Thomas Evans, NPR Editor in Chief. "Her talent for weaving storytelling and science together is a perfect match for the millions of people navigating midlife."

The Indicator from Planet Money is expanding into the weekend with a Saturday episode bringing Planet Money's signature exuberant explainers to pop culture trends, starting this winter. The weekend Indicator fuses the nerdy deep dives of Planet Money's business reporting with cultural moments to reveal the economic forces that drive culture, because under every culture story there's a business story waiting to be discovered.

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