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Springfield students back in school, cyber attack still under investigation

New England Public Media | By Jill Kaufman
Published September 14, 2026 at 2:23 PM EDT
Roger L. Putnam Vocational Technical Academy, in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Elizabeth Román
/
NEPM
Students at a Springfield, Massachusetts, at a 2026 school graduation. A week after school reopened this fall, the district was hit with a wide spread cyber attack that shut schools down for four days.

Springfield Public Schools students went back to school Monday after a cyber attack shut down the district's computer systems last week.

Superindent Sonia Dinnall said she and other administrators would be visiting every school in the district on this first day back. She said they've been clearing up rumors that police and fire cant be reached by phone and that doors aren't secured.

Staff badges and phone lines are working, she said.

Students are happy to be back. Parents are happy that their students are back again. The students have never been physically unsafe," she clarified.

For now students are using books, writing on paper and some classrooms are even using overhead projectors.

Assistant Superintendent Jose Escribano said the hack impacted their access to cloud-based third-party platforms that have their own security protocols.

"So, it's just more about our ability to get into those systems. We have to kind of rebuild that," he said.

At this time Escribano says, it appears personal information was not compromised. But he says they're still investigating.

This is a developing story.
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New England News Collaborative
Jill Kaufman
Jill Kaufman has been a reporter and host at NEPM since 2005. Before that she spent 10 years at WBUR in Boston, producing The Connection with Christopher Lydon, and reporting and hosting. Jill was also a host of NHPR's daily talk show The Exchange and an editor at PRX's The World.
See stories by Jill Kaufman
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