Springfield students back in school, cyber attack still under investigation

Springfield Public Schools students went back to school Monday after a cyber attack shut down the district's computer systems last week.

Superindent Sonia Dinnall said she and other administrators would be visiting every school in the district on this first day back. She said they've been clearing up rumors that police and fire cant be reached by phone and that doors aren't secured.

Staff badges and phone lines are working, she said.

Students are happy to be back. Parents are happy that their students are back again. The students have never been physically unsafe," she clarified.

For now students are using books, writing on paper and some classrooms are even using overhead projectors.

Assistant Superintendent Jose Escribano said the hack impacted their access to cloud-based third-party platforms that have their own security protocols.

"So, it's just more about our ability to get into those systems. We have to kind of rebuild that," he said.

At this time Escribano says, it appears personal information was not compromised. But he says they're still investigating.

This is a developing story.