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Maine Gov. Janet Mills on the effect the U.S.-Canada trade war will have on the state

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published September 10, 2026 at 4:43 AM EDT

NPR's Michel Martin asks Maine's Democratic Governor Janet Mills about the impact of the escalating U.S.-Canada trade war on her state.

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Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition.
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