Maine Gov. Janet Mills on the effect the U.S.-Canada trade war will have on the state
NPR's Michel Martin asks Maine's Democratic Governor Janet Mills about the impact of the escalating U.S.-Canada trade war on her state.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin asks Maine's Democratic Governor Janet Mills about the impact of the escalating U.S.-Canada trade war on her state.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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