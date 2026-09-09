New TSA program allows visitors without tickets to go to airport gates
A new federal program at 13 airports allows visitors with TSA PreCheck to pass checkpoints without a boarding pass to meet or drop off air travelers.
Copyright 2026 NPR
A new federal program at 13 airports allows visitors with TSA PreCheck to pass checkpoints without a boarding pass to meet or drop off air travelers.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.