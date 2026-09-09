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New TSA program allows visitors without tickets to go to airport gates

NPR | By Bill Chappell
Published September 9, 2026 at 4:44 AM EDT

A new federal program at 13 airports allows visitors with TSA PreCheck to pass checkpoints without a boarding pass to meet or drop off air travelers.

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Bill Chappell
Bill Chappell is a writer and editor on the News Desk in the heart of NPR's newsroom in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Bill Chappell
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