Anthropic researcher resigns amid AI safety concerns
A researcher at the AI company Anthropic resigned with a warning that the entire artificial intelligence industry is designing tools that humans will soon lose control of.
Copyright 2026 NPR
A researcher at the AI company Anthropic resigned with a warning that the entire artificial intelligence industry is designing tools that humans will soon lose control of.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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