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Anthropic researcher resigns amid AI safety concerns

NPR | By Huo Jingnan
Published September 9, 2026 at 4:54 PM EDT

A researcher at the AI company Anthropic resigned with a warning that the entire artificial intelligence industry is designing tools that humans will soon lose control of.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Huo Jingnan
Huo Jingnan is a reporter for NPR.
See stories by Huo Jingnan

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