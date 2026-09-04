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Do you hate being middle-aged? NPR's Allison Aubrey wants to change that

NPR | By Kathryn Fink,
Ailsa ChangJeanette Woods
Published September 4, 2026 at 4:52 PM EDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Allison Aubrey, health and science correspondent for NPR and the author of Your Turn: How to Create a Midlife You Love.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Kathryn Fink
Kathryn Fink is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist and a host of NPR’s newsmagazine All Things Considered, as well as NPR’s daily news podcast Consider This.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Jeanette Woods

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