Strategist breaks down the results of Massachusetts Democratic Senate primary
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with pollster and Democratic strategist Margie Omero about the results in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate primary.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with pollster and Democratic strategist Margie Omero about the results in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate primary.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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