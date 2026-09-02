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Strategist breaks down the results of Massachusetts Democratic Senate primary

NPR | By Steve Inskeep
Published September 2, 2026 at 4:41 AM EDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with pollster and Democratic strategist Margie Omero about the results in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate primary.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition and Up First.

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