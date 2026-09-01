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The Clancy jury continues to deliberate

WBUR | By Deborah Becker
Published September 1, 2026 at 5:34 PM EDT

The jury in the trial of Lindsay Clancy, the mother charged with murdering her three children, said it's not yet come to an unanimous decision. The judge has urged them to keep trying.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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