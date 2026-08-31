Help Celebrate NHPR's 45th Anniversary by Making a Gift Today

NHPR is celebrating 45 years of service to New Hampshire and looking ahead to what's next. Then, as now, we remain the only source for NPR programming and news in New Hampshire. Our mission hasn't changed, but our funding has. After federal budget cuts, 100% of NHPR's support comes directly from the community. Help us hit our $185,000 goal and celebrate 45 years of independent journalism by making a gift today. Your gift will help power the next chapter of local news!

When you make a gift to NHPR by Friday, September 25 at 7pm, you'll be entered into a drawing for a trip for 2 to Tokyo, Japan! Active sustaining members are automatically entered into the drawing. New and increasing sustaining members are automatically entered TWICE!

1 of 7 — Japan Image 3.JPEG Sensoji Temple - a Buddhist temple in Tokyo. Kelly Mahony, NHPR 2 of 7 — Japan Image 4.png One course from a food tour in Shinjuku (Tokyo Suburb/neighborhood). Shinjuku is known for its izakayas which are very small pubs that serve food. Kelly Mahony, NHPR 3 of 7 — Japan Image 5.JPEG Buildings in Shinjuku - Godzilla, a 3-D billboard that is very lifelike. Kelly Mahony, NHPR 4 of 7 — Japan Image 6.JPEG Buildings in Shinjuku - Godzilla and the Shinjuku Cat, a 3-D billboard that is very lifelike Kelly Mahony, NHPR 5 of 7 — Japan Image 7.JPEG Shinkansen (bullet train). Kelly Mahony, NHPR 6 of 7 — Japan Image 8.JPEG Mount Fuji. Kelly Mahony, NHPR 7 of 7 — Japan Image 9.JPEG Garden from a Samurai House. Kelly Mahony, NHPR

When you go to our donation form, check out some of the new thank-you gifts!

