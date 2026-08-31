Help Celebrate NHPR's 45th Anniversary by Making a Gift Today
NHPR is celebrating 45 years of service to New Hampshire and looking ahead to what's next. Then, as now, we remain the only source for NPR programming and news in New Hampshire. Our mission hasn't changed, but our funding has. After federal budget cuts, 100% of NHPR's support comes directly from the community. Help us hit our $185,000 goal and celebrate 45 years of independent journalism by making a gift today. Your gift will help power the next chapter of local news!
When you make a gift to NHPR by Friday, September 25 at 7pm, you'll be entered into a drawing for a trip for 2 to Tokyo, Japan! Active sustaining members are automatically entered into the drawing. New and increasing sustaining members are automatically entered TWICE!
When you go to our donation form, check out some of the new thank-you gifts!