The Nancy Grace Roman Telescope begins its journey into deep space
NASA launched a telescope named after Nancy Grace Roman, the pioneering astronomer whose work helped make Hubble and generations of space telescopes possible.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NASA launched a telescope named after Nancy Grace Roman, the pioneering astronomer whose work helped make Hubble and generations of space telescopes possible.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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