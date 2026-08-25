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Dolly Parton brought music and books to the world

NPR | By Courtney Dorning,
Lauren HodgesAilsa Chang
Published August 25, 2026 at 5:09 PM EDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Jeff Conyers, president and vice chair of the Dollywood Foundation, about Dolly Parton's philanthropy, including the Imagination Library.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning is a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered.
See stories by Courtney Dorning
Lauren Hodges
Lauren Hodges is a producer for All Things Considered.
See stories by Lauren Hodges
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist and a host of NPR’s newsmagazine All Things Considered, as well as NPR’s daily news podcast Consider This.
See stories by Ailsa Chang

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