Many recent grads say AI is making it harder to get a job. Economists aren't so sure
The unemployment rate for 22- to 27-year-olds with higher education degrees is above the national average. Is artificial intelligence to blame?
Copyright 2026 NPR
The unemployment rate for 22- to 27-year-olds with higher education degrees is above the national average. Is artificial intelligence to blame?
Copyright 2026 NPR
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