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August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.

Many recent grads say AI is making it harder to get a job. Economists aren't so sure

NPR
Published August 20, 2026 at 4:01 PM EDT

The unemployment rate for 22- to 27-year-olds with higher education degrees is above the national average. Is artificial intelligence to blame?

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