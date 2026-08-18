© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
YOUR UNWANTED VEHICLE KEEPS NHPR MOVING! DONATE THE CAR, TRUCK, BOAT, ATV, ETC. YOU NO LONGER NEED AND FUEL LOCAL NEWS. 🚗

Mourners to gather to remember former Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji

NPR | By Jennifer Pak,
Sacha Pfeiffer
Published August 18, 2026 at 4:39 AM EDT

China bids farewell to former Premier Zhu Rongji, the pragmatic economic reformer who steered the nation into the WTO and transformed its state-dominated economy.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Jennifer Pak
Jennifer Pak is NPR’s China correspondent. She has been covering China and the region for the past two decades.
Sacha Pfeiffer
Correspondent, Investigations
See stories by Sacha Pfeiffer

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.