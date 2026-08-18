Mourners to gather to remember former Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji
China bids farewell to former Premier Zhu Rongji, the pragmatic economic reformer who steered the nation into the WTO and transformed its state-dominated economy.
Copyright 2026 NPR
China bids farewell to former Premier Zhu Rongji, the pragmatic economic reformer who steered the nation into the WTO and transformed its state-dominated economy.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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