MLB pitcher Tommy John dies at 83
Major League Baseball pitcher Tommy John has died. He spent 26 seasons in the majors, but the four-time all-star is arguably best known for the revolutionary elbow surgery named after him.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Major League Baseball pitcher Tommy John has died. He spent 26 seasons in the majors, but the four-time all-star is arguably best known for the revolutionary elbow surgery named after him.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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