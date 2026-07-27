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U.S. and Iran pause airstrikes as diplomatic efforts move forward

NPR | By Jane Arraf,
A Martínez
Published July 27, 2026 at 4:43 AM EDT

Oman says talks with Iran on reopening the Strait of Hormuz are making progress, as Tehran pauses retaliatory attacks after the U.S. suspends its strikes.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Jane Arraf
Jane Arraf covers Egypt, Iraq, and other parts of the Middle East for NPR News.
See stories by Jane Arraf
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

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