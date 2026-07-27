U.S. and Iran pause airstrikes as diplomatic efforts move forward
Oman says talks with Iran on reopening the Strait of Hormuz are making progress, as Tehran pauses retaliatory attacks after the U.S. suspends its strikes.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Oman says talks with Iran on reopening the Strait of Hormuz are making progress, as Tehran pauses retaliatory attacks after the U.S. suspends its strikes.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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