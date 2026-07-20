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What to expect from Britain's new prime minister, Andy Burnham

NPR | By Lauren Frayer
Published July 20, 2026 at 4:11 PM EDT

Andy Burnham is Britain's seventh prime minister in the past decade. He says he'll devolve power away from London and to regional and municipal authorities.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer covers India for NPR News. In June 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.
See stories by Lauren Frayer

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