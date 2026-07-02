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June gloom for the job market as employers add just 57,000 jobs

NPR | By Scott Horsley
Published July 2, 2026 at 4:44 PM EDT

U.S. employers added fewer jobs than expected last month. The unemployment rate fell, but only because a large number of people stopped looking for work.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
See stories by Scott Horsley

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