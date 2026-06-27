New strikes test the Iran ceasefire
The ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran is being tested after new attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. Mideast expert Paul Salem explains what's happened and whether the deal can still hold.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran is being tested after new attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. Mideast expert Paul Salem explains what's happened and whether the deal can still hold.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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