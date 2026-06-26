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Can the Problem Solvers prove Congress can legislate in the Trump era?

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published June 26, 2026 at 4:44 AM EDT
The U.S. Capitol building is shown on April 20, 2026, in Washington, DC.
Heather Diehl/Getty Images
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Getty Images North America
The U.S. Capitol building is shown on April 20, 2026, in Washington, DC.

A Democrat and a Republican behind one of Congress' rare bipartisan victories say President Trump won't have the final say on their housing affordability bill.

Speaking with NPR's Morning Edition, Reps. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., the co-chairs of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, discussed the bill's uncertain future after Trump delayed signing it while pressing Congress to pass separate election legislation.

Suozzi accused Trump of holding the housing bill "hostage" over another legislative priority, arguing that affordability remains Americans' top concern and that Congress should stand behind legislation with broad bipartisan support.

While in conversation with NPR's Michel Martin, the two lawmakers also discussed the shrinking political center and the challenges of building bipartisan coalitions in an increasingly polarized Congress.

Listen to the full interview by clicking on the blue play button above.

The radio version of this interview was edited by Simone Popperl and adapted for digital by Majd Al-Waheidi.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
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