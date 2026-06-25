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Trump works to woo farmers in aftermath of Iran war

NPR | By Danielle Kurtzleben
Published June 25, 2026 at 4:12 PM EDT

President Trump's proposal to have Iran use their unfrozen funds to buy American agriculture products says a lot about where he's worried about lost political support.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
See stories by Danielle Kurtzleben

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