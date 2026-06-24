Trump touts past economic achievements, instead of future plans, in speech
President Trump visited a Mack Trucks plant in Pennsylvania Tuesday, where his speech focused on past economic accomplishments, instead of future plans.
Copyright 2026 NPR
President Trump visited a Mack Trucks plant in Pennsylvania Tuesday, where his speech focused on past economic accomplishments, instead of future plans.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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