Luigi Mangione to appear in court for pretrial hearing Wednesday
Luigi Mangione faces state and federal trials for the 2024 murder of an insurance company executive. A key pretrial hearing in state court will be held Wednesday.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Luigi Mangione faces state and federal trials for the 2024 murder of an insurance company executive. A key pretrial hearing in state court will be held Wednesday.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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