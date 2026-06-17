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Luigi Mangione to appear in court for pretrial hearing Wednesday

NPR | By Brian Mann,
A Martínez
Published June 17, 2026 at 4:43 AM EDT

Luigi Mangione faces state and federal trials for the 2024 murder of an insurance company executive. A key pretrial hearing in state court will be held Wednesday.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Brian Mann
Brian Mann is NPR's first national addiction correspondent. He also covers breaking news in the U.S. and around the world.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

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