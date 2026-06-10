© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NH Gives is ON! Support NHPR's local news and 10 meals will be donated to the NH Food Bank. This is a powerful way to support your community in more ways than one.

Bill Gates tells House probe that he was not aware of Epstein's crimes

NPR | By Ava Berger
Published June 10, 2026 at 5:10 PM EDT

Bill Gates was on Capitol Hill to answer questions about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Gates told lawmakers he was not aware of Epstein's crimes.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Ava Berger
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.