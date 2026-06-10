Bill Gates tells House probe that he was not aware of Epstein's crimes
Bill Gates was on Capitol Hill to answer questions about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Gates told lawmakers he was not aware of Epstein's crimes.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Bill Gates was on Capitol Hill to answer questions about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Gates told lawmakers he was not aware of Epstein's crimes.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.