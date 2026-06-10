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At Malawi's Dzaleka Refugee Camp, yoga is a tool for healing

NPR | By Lennon Sherburne,
Tinbete ErmyasMichelle Aslam
Published June 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM EDT

At the Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Malawi, yoga has become a popular activity for the people living there. We meet the two people who brought the practice to the camp.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Lennon Sherburne
Tinbete Ermyas
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Michelle Aslam
Michelle Aslam is a 2021-2022 Kroc Fellow and recent graduate from North Texas. While in college, she won state-wide student journalism awards for her investigation into campus sexual assault proceedings and her reporting on racial justice demonstrations. Aslam previously interned for the North Texas NPR Member station KERA, and also had the opportunity to write for the Dallas Morning News and the Texas Observer.

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