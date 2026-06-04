Iranian-French author Marjane Satrapi dies at 56
Satrapi was the author of the acclaimed graphic novel "Persepolis" and a leading champion for women's rights in Iran. Satrapi's death was confirmed by the French presidency.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Satrapi was the author of the acclaimed graphic novel "Persepolis" and a leading champion for women's rights in Iran. Satrapi's death was confirmed by the French presidency.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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