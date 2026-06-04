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Iranian-French author Marjane Satrapi dies at 56

NPR | By Eleanor Beardsley
Published June 4, 2026 at 12:19 PM EDT

Satrapi was the author of the acclaimed graphic novel "Persepolis" and a leading champion for women's rights in Iran. Satrapi's death was confirmed by the French presidency.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
See stories by Eleanor Beardsley

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