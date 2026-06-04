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Fighting suspicion and mistrust about Ebola

NPR | By Gabrielle Emanuel
Published June 4, 2026 at 4:02 PM EDT

A big challenge in fighting this Ebola outbreak is the spread of rumors and falsehoods on social media. Aid workers and officials are launching efforts to combat this misinformation.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Gabrielle Emanuel
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

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