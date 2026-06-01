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Likely Democratic nominee Graham Platner talks about Maine's upcoming Senate race

NPR | By Leila Fadel
Published June 1, 2026 at 4:47 AM EDT

NPR's Leila Fadel asks likely Democratic nominee Graham Platner how he plans to beat incumbent Republican Susan Collins in Maine's Senate race.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

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