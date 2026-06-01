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After Memorial Day break, Congress returns to D.C. with long to-do list

NPR | By Eric McDaniel,
A Martínez
Published June 1, 2026 at 4:47 AM EDT

Congress returns to Washington with a long to-do list, including disentangling immigration enforcement funding from the President's weaponization fund.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Eric McDaniel
Eric McDaniel edits the NPR Politics Podcast. He joined the program ahead of its 2019 relaunch as a daily podcast.
See stories by Eric McDaniel
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

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