How primaries are shaping Congress
The Primary used to be just the first step in the electoral process — now the primary has transformed, in many places into the moment when the election is all but decided. It's shaping Congress.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The Primary used to be just the first step in the electoral process — now the primary has transformed, in many places into the moment when the election is all but decided. It's shaping Congress.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.