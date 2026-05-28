© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Big goals take a village. Help us reach 1,500 new and increasing sustainers to unlock $150K for local news!

What the next generation of classical musicians sounds like

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 28, 2026 at 12:07 PM EDT

Classical music has a reputation as old, elite and maybe not for younger audiences. But From the Top is trying to change that. It’s a national public radio show and podcast that showcases and trains musicians ages 8 to 18, giving them performance opportunities, mentorship and a platform to tell their stories.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan talks with 11-year-old pianist Wilson Liu, 13-year-old violinist Emel Cubukcu, and From the Top alumnus Kadar Qian about reshaping what classical music sounds like now.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NHPR Music News
Here & Now Newsroom
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.