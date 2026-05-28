Treasury Department prepares $250 bill with Trump's face on it

President Trump's face could soon appear on a $250 bill as part of the Trump administration's celebration of the 250th anniversary of the country.

The law currently states no living president can appear on currency, but the administration is preparing for the possibility that Congress will pass legislation authorizing the special Trump bill.

"It's all in the hands of… Capitol Hill," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in the White House briefing room Thursday. "We prepared things in advance… but we will stick to the law."

Bessent added that he didn't think there was anything "untoward" about having the president who was in office during the country's 250th anniversary appear on the bill.

Last year, GOP Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina proposed a bill that would require the treasury to print $250 notes with Trump's portrait on it but the legislation hasn't been taken up yet.

The Washington Post reported it was two Trump political appointees who began urging the drafts of the new $250 note be created, including mocking up the president's likeness. Bessent held up a draft of the Post's story while briefing White House reporters on Thursday.

If Congress changes the law, Trump would be the first living person to appear on currency since 1866.

The president has already made history when it comes to appearing on money. Earlier this year, the Treasury Department announced Trump's signature would appear on all new printed money - a departure from having signatures from the treasury secretary and the treasurer.

It's part of a larger trend of Trump putting his mark on government buildings and institutions and other materials, some in effort to commemorate America's 250th birthday.

There's the possibility of a new commemorative passport with Trump's face, for example. And the commemorative coin. And the National Parks pass.

In Washington, Trump's face looms on a banner over the Justice Department. His name was added onto the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the U.S. Institute of Peace. His administration also named policy initiatives – such as the Trump Accounts – after the president, who was known in his business career for his prolific self-branding.



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