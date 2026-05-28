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FBI trains local and state police on how to stop growing threat of drones

NPR | By Ryan Lucas
Published May 28, 2026 at 5:02 PM EDT

The upcoming FIFA World Cup is prompting the FBI to ramp up training for law enforcement on how to stop a growing threat: malicious drones in U.S. skies.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Ryan Lucas
Ryan Lucas covers the Justice Department for NPR.
See stories by Ryan Lucas

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