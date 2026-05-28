FBI trains local and state police on how to stop growing threat of drones
The upcoming FIFA World Cup is prompting the FBI to ramp up training for law enforcement on how to stop a growing threat: malicious drones in U.S. skies.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The upcoming FIFA World Cup is prompting the FBI to ramp up training for law enforcement on how to stop a growing threat: malicious drones in U.S. skies.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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