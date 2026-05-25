U.S. soccer captain looks ahead to World Cup
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Tim Ream, an experienced defender likely to be selected for the U.S. national team at this summer's World Cup, ahead of the announcement of the roster.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Tim Ream, an experienced defender likely to be selected for the U.S. national team at this summer's World Cup, ahead of the announcement of the roster.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.