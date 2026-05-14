Alex Murdaugh, attorney found guilty of killing wife and son, granted a new trial
Alex Murdaugh, the former South Carolina attorney who was found guilty three years ago of killing his wife and son, has been granted a new trial.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Alex Murdaugh, the former South Carolina attorney who was found guilty three years ago of killing his wife and son, has been granted a new trial.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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