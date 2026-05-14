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Alex Murdaugh, attorney found guilty of killing wife and son, granted a new trial

NPR | By Victoria Hansen,
Michel Martin
Published May 14, 2026 at 4:47 AM EDT

Alex Murdaugh, the former South Carolina attorney who was found guilty three years ago of killing his wife and son, has been granted a new trial.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Victoria Hansen
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin

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