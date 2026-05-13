Every World Cup puts a new spin on the soccer ball
Every World Cup, there's a new soccer ball. Sometimes the ball is panned. Sometimes people like it. Why do they keep changing it up? And what's notable about the ball in 2026?
Copyright 2026 NPR
Every World Cup, there's a new soccer ball. Sometimes the ball is panned. Sometimes people like it. Why do they keep changing it up? And what's notable about the ball in 2026?
Copyright 2026 NPR
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