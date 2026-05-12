Morning news brief
Trump's relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping will be tested in upcoming visit, Labor Department releases latest cost-of-living report, experts say hantavirus isn't a risk to public at large.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Trump's relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping will be tested in upcoming visit, Labor Department releases latest cost-of-living report, experts say hantavirus isn't a risk to public at large.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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