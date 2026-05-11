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When '90s boy bands reunite, are they now 'man bands?'

NPR | By Kathryn Fink,
Ailsa ChangPatrick Jarenwattananon
Published May 11, 2026 at 5:07 PM EDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Steve Knopper, who wrote about the confluence of several boy bands of the 1980s, '90s and beyond reuniting this summer as adult men.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Kathryn Fink
Kathryn Fink is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon

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