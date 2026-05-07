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Former U.S. analyst, once jailed for spying for Israel, to run for Israeli parliament

NPR | By Daniel Estrin
Published May 7, 2026 at 4:40 AM EDT

Jonathan Pollard, a former U.S. intelligence analyst who served 30 years for spying for Israel, says he will run in upcoming Israeli elections.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
See stories by Daniel Estrin

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