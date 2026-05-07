Former U.S. analyst, once jailed for spying for Israel, to run for Israeli parliament
Jonathan Pollard, a former U.S. intelligence analyst who served 30 years for spying for Israel, says he will run in upcoming Israeli elections.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Jonathan Pollard, a former U.S. intelligence analyst who served 30 years for spying for Israel, says he will run in upcoming Israeli elections.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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