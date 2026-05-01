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Folk singer-songwriter David Wilcox on making the personal feel universal

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 1, 2026 at 11:54 AM EDT
David Wilcox's recent album is called "The Way I Tell the Story." (Courtesy of Bill Arden)
Courtesy of Bill Arden
David Wilcox's recent album is called "The Way I Tell the Story." (Courtesy of Bill Arden)

American folk singer and songwriter David Wilcox has been making music since the 1980s, crafting introspective songs that chronicle life. His most recent album is called “The Way I Tell the Story.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Wilcox after a recent performance in Virginia. They discuss his wife’s death last year and the way he’s processing that loss through music.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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