Mic malfunction leads to 'O Canada' sing along
In Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday night, the Sabres faced off against the Boston Bruins. The microphone malfunctioned during the singing of the Canadian anthem, but the crowd stepped up.
Copyright 2026 NPR
In Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday night, the Sabres faced off against the Boston Bruins. The microphone malfunctioned during the singing of the Canadian anthem, but the crowd stepped up.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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