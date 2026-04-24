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'Michael' chronicles the rise of the pop superstar, avoiding the controversies

NPR | By Aisha Harris,
Michel Martin
Published April 24, 2026 at 4:45 AM EDT

The biopic "Michael" charts the rise of Michael Jackson. But the movie might be more notable for what it leaves out of the Michael Jackson story.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Aisha Harris
Aisha Harris is a host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
See stories by Aisha Harris
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin

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