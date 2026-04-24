'Michael' chronicles the rise of the pop superstar, avoiding the controversies
The biopic "Michael" charts the rise of Michael Jackson. But the movie might be more notable for what it leaves out of the Michael Jackson story.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biopic "Michael" charts the rise of Michael Jackson. But the movie might be more notable for what it leaves out of the Michael Jackson story.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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