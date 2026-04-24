Europe pushes back on reported U.S. plans to punish NATO allies
U.S. allies are pushing back after leaked email reveals Washington's frustration over their lack of support for the Iran war — and plans for retaliation.
Copyright 2026 NPR
U.S. allies are pushing back after leaked email reveals Washington's frustration over their lack of support for the Iran war — and plans for retaliation.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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