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Europe pushes back on reported U.S. plans to punish NATO allies

NPR | By Teri Schultz
Published April 24, 2026 at 4:49 PM EDT

U.S. allies are pushing back after leaked email reveals Washington's frustration over their lack of support for the Iran war — and plans for retaliation.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Teri Schultz
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Teri Schultz

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