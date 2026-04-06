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As Trump ramps up his Iran war messaging, he remains in a tight spot politically

NPR | By Mara Liasson,
A Martínez
Published April 6, 2026 at 4:45 AM EDT

President Trump is praising the military for a risky rescue mission in Iran. But even with military successes, Trump remains in a political bind.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
See stories by Mara Liasson
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

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