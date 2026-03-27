Senate votes to fund much of DHS, but not immigration enforcement
The Senate approved a bill to fund most of the Department of Homeland Security early Friday. The bill does not fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The Senate approved a bill to fund most of the Department of Homeland Security early Friday. The bill does not fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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